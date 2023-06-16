Tiaa Fsb Decreases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $630,765,000 after buying an additional 109,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after buying an additional 1,781,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,205,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.40.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

