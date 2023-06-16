Tiaa Fsb Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average is $81.81.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

