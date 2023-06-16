Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,380,000 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the May 15th total of 10,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tingo Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of Tingo Group stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Tingo Group has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

Tingo Group, Inc engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments.

