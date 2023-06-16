TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,100 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the May 15th total of 176,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 253.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMXXF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on TMX Group from C$32.00 to C$31.80 in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TMX Group from C$29.60 to C$30.40 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on TMX Group from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TMX Group from C$31.00 to C$31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TMX Group from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

OTCMKTS TMXXF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 45,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

TMX Group Ltd. engages in operating global markets and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth, and success of businesses, traders, and investors. It operates through the following segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics; and Other.

