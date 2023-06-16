Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 1.0 %

URBN opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Barclays raised Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 39,029 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,920,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,969,000 after purchasing an additional 68,609 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $1,088,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.