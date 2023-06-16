Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Short Interest Up 43.1% in May

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the May 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Toho Gas Price Performance
Shares of THOGF stock remained flat at C$18.75 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.80. Toho Gas has a 52 week low of C$18.75 and a 52 week high of C$18.75.
Toho Gas Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toho Gas (THOGF)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Toho Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.