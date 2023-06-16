Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Short Interest Up 43.1% in May

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the May 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toho Gas Price Performance

Shares of THOGF stock remained flat at C$18.75 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.80. Toho Gas has a 52 week low of C$18.75 and a 52 week high of C$18.75.

Get Toho Gas alerts:

Toho Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Toho Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the gas, heating and cooling, and electricity supply businesses in Japan. It is also involved in the development, purchase, and sale of natural gas and other energy resources; production, transportation, and sale of high-pressure gases, including LNG, LPG, and liquefied carbon dioxide; sale of coke, tar, and crude oil products; and production and sale of chemical industrial products, such as methanol and plasticizers.

Receive News & Ratings for Toho Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.