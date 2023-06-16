Toncoin Price Reaches $1.37 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.67 billion and approximately $5.89 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00005359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018296 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00018384 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015677 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,506.33 or 1.00018220 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.38683958 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $6,529,299.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

