Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of TSUKY traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.02. 73 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $47.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.65.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

