Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $370.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNLIF. UBS Group upgraded Trainline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trainline from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Trainline Price Performance

Shares of TNLIF opened at $3.00 on Friday. Trainline has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

