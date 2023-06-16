TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in May

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,202,300 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 1,668,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 162.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRSWF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

TransAlta Renewables stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $14.27.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

Featured Stories

