TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Joel Reiss Sells 3,000 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $9.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $815.15. The company had a trading volume of 403,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,962. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $782.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $722.22. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $831.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

