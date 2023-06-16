Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in May

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
OTCMKTS:TBABF remained flat at $25.98 on Friday. Trelleborg AB has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58.
Trelleborg AB engages in the development of polymer technology system. It operates through the following segments: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The Trelleborg Industrial Solutions segment provides fluid handling solutions, industrial antivibration solutions and niche applications in sealing systems.
