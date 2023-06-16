Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $6.97

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $7.19. Tremor International shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 11,799 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tremor International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tremor International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tremor International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Tremor International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65.

Institutional Trading of Tremor International

Tremor International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tremor International by 7,745.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in Tremor International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 386,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tremor International by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.