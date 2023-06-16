Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Shares Down 2%

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.02 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.61). 149,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 702,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.62).

Trident Royalties Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31. The firm has a market cap of £140.55 million, a PE ratio of -4,850.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Smith acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £15,275 ($19,112.86). Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trident Royalties

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

