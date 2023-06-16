Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 3,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 26,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Trilogy Metals Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading

