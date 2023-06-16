TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 68,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 108,910 shares.The stock last traded at $27.36 and had previously closed at $27.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

TriMas Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.71.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.49%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Insider Activity at TriMas

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,280.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,280.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $29,221.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,642.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

