Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Short Interest Down 39.8% in May

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the May 15th total of 76,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Trio Petroleum Price Performance
Trio Petroleum stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 54,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,083. Trio Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
Trio Petroleum Company Profile
