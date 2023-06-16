TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0695 on Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $4.98 billion and $171.19 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON Coin Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,061,713,337 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

