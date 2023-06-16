TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003802 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $3.12 billion and approximately $1.95 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 3,110,496,266 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

