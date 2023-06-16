Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Update

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 192,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 112,940.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNP. TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $261.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

