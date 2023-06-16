Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.74

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 151164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TYRA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87.

Insider Activity

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,220,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $35,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,572.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,654 shares of company stock valued at $749,006 in the last ninety days. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

