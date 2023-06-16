u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.0 days.
u-blox Price Performance
UBLXF stock opened at $131.63 on Friday. u-blox has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $135.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.79.
u-blox Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on u-blox (UBLXF)
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.