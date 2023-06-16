u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.0 days.

u-blox Price Performance

UBLXF stock opened at $131.63 on Friday. u-blox has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $135.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.79.

Get u-blox alerts:

u-blox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.