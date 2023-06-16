U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.88

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.88 and traded as low as $14.65. U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 1,365 shares.

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88.

About U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

