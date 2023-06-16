U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for U.S. GoldMining’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

U.S. GoldMining Price Performance

USGO stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. U.S. GoldMining has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. GoldMining

In related news, major shareholder Goldmining Inc. acquired 25,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $226,009.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,745,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,095,053.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $830,867.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining is a wholly owned subsidiary of GoldMining Inc, which focus on the Whistler Project, a gold-copper exploration project. U.S. GoldMining, formerly known as GoldMining, is based in VANCOUVER, BC.

