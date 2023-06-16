UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Guess’ Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $20.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.95. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess’

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. Guess’ had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $569.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 48.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Further Reading

