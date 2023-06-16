UBS Group Raises Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target to GBX 545

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from GBX 520 ($6.51) to GBX 545 ($6.82) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

BDEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.37) to GBX 570 ($7.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.69) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Shore Capital upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.51) to GBX 552 ($6.91) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.51) to GBX 552 ($6.91) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barratt Developments to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 518.13 ($6.48).

BDEV opened at GBX 448.20 ($5.61) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 482.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 453.78. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 313 ($3.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 515 ($6.44). The firm has a market cap of £4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.92, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

