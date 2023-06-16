UBS Group Trims Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Target Price to $55.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Catalent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.73.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average is $52.37.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Catalent by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,505 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Catalent by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,669 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,565,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,774,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

