Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Trimmed by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $451.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.58 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,426 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

