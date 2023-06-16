Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has $520.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $490.00.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $548.46.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $451.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $491.60 and its 200 day moving average is $497.22. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $360.58 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,426. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.