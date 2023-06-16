Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $82,644.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,040,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,113.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $82,644.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,040,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,113.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $87,669.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,074,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,290.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 57,110 shares of company stock worth $242,918. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. 25.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

