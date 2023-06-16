UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Stock Price Up 8.6%

UMeWorld Limited (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 6,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 10,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

UMeWorld Stock Up 8.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

UMeWorld Company Profile

UMeWorld Ltd. is a health and wellness company, which engages in the sales and marketing of DAG (Diacylglycerol) cooking oils and nutritional supplements. Its principal product is DAGola DAG Cooking and Salad Oil which is clinically shown to help in the fight against body fat and promotes lowering of serum triglycerides and uric acid levels.

