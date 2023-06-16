UNB Corp. (OTC:UNPA) Announces Dividend of $1.00

UNB Corp. (OTC:UNPA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

UNB Stock Performance

UNPA opened at $79.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92. UNB has a twelve month low of $79.01 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

UNB Company Profile

Further Reading

UNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for UNB Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, savings, club, and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial, installment, and real estate loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, ATM, and online and mobile banking services.

