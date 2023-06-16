UNB Corp. (OTC:UNPA) Announces Dividend of $1.00

UNB Corp. (OTC:UNPA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
UNB Stock Performance
UNPA opened at $79.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92. UNB has a twelve month low of $79.01 and a twelve month high of $82.00.
UNB Company Profile
