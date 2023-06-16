Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,711,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 5,568,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Uni-President China from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPSF opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. Uni-President China has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

