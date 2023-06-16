Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,261,886,000 after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $205.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.49. The company has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

