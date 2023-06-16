United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Short Interest Down 24.7% in May

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the May 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of United Homes Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the first quarter worth $242,000.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

United Homes Group Stock Performance

UHGWW stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. United Homes Group has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48.

About United Homes Group

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. is an early stage blank check company recently incorporated as a Delaware corporation and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Its sponsor, DHP SPAC-II Sponsor LLC, is an entity controlled by David T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.