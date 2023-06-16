United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.90

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.90 and traded as low as $6.53. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 31,966 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on UBFO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. TheStreet cut United Security Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

United Security Bancshares Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $112.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Insider Activity at United Security Bancshares

In other United Security Bancshares news, SVP William M. Yarbenet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,138.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William M. Yarbenet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $212,138.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin Mackovak sold 932,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $6,527,437.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $8,418,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in United Security Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 68.7% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

