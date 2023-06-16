Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Vincent Geraci Sells 7,200 Shares

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) Director Vincent Geraci sold 7,200 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $170,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

UNTY opened at $23.89 on Friday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.82 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 32.98% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Unity Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 423.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.