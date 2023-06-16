Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insider Sells $312,647.40 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) insider Mark Barrysmith sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $312,647.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,138.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Unity Software Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of U stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $58.63.
Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
U has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.06.
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
