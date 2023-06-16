Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sean P. Downes Sells 20,000 Shares

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,362,720.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE:UVE opened at $16.38 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

UVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Insurance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,316,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after acquiring an additional 209,215 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Featured Articles

