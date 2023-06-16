Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Shares Up 1.3%

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.33. 191,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 60,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Upexi in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Upexi Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74.

Insider Activity at Upexi

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upexi

In related news, CEO Allan Marshall bought 22,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $77,666.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,610,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,025.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Upexi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Upexi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upexi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Featured Stories

