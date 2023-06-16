Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN) Insider Purchases A$20,160.00 in Stock

Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN – Get Rating) insider Sam Cuccurullo acquired 35,000 shares of Urbanise.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,160.00 ($13,621.62).
Urbanise.com Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.
About Urbanise.com
Recommended Stories
- Can Jabil Add More All-Time Highs In 2023?
- 3 Reasons Why Google Could Be The Big Tech Stock Of The Summer
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
Receive News & Ratings for Urbanise.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbanise.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.