Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.09

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 66079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market cap of $824.75 million, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 442.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

