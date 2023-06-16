VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

