VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

