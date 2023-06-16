Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,808 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,440,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.40. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $162.01.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

