Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Keel Point LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,151,342. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

