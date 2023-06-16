Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212,315 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $443.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.79 and a 200 day moving average of $365.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $445.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

