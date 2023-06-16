Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,697 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $52,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $218.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

