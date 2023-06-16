Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Holdings Lifted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,762,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $307,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VMBS opened at $46.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $49.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1254 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

