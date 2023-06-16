Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.57. The company had a trading volume of 344,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,957. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average is $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

